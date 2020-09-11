WEST READING, Pa. - If your travels take you to or through West Reading in the coming weeks, then you may want to give yourself some extra time to get where you're going.
West Reading police announced Friday that work to resurface the entire length of Penn Avenue in the borough is set to begin next Tuesday evening, Sept. 15, and continue until mid-October.
The work was supposed to begin Sept. 9, but it was postponed.
Crews will work Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., pending weather conditions.
To allow for the curb to curb work, the police said they will prohibit parking on both sides of Penn Avenue from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Parked vehicles are subject to citation and towing, the police said.
In addition, flag crews will close traffic lanes along the avenue on a short-term basis, and access to businesses will be intermittently affected as the project progresses from Eighth Avenue to the Penn Street Bridge, the police said.