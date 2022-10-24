READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement.
Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica.
The original sculpture has suffered damaged from exposure to the elements over the years, and the city's capital projects manager noted it is in danger of collapsing.
According to background provided by city staff, the Peace Dove sculpture was created in the early 1970s by artist Ramon Lago, a world-renowned Cuban-American sculptor. The original construction used chicken wire, fiberglass and concrete.
The city consulted with other conservators who offered few options for addressing the deteriorating sculpture, including temporarily repairing it and recreating it in bronze, before deciding upon the cast iron replica.
Councilman Chris Miller said he was pleased that the sculpture is being recreated.
"I'm happy to see that public art, which is for the people of Reading, is being maintained by the city because it's also an important part of the urban landscape, just as the green spaces are," Miller said.
"We have several pieces throughout the city, and they really need to be appreciated and taken care of," Miller added.