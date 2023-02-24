SPRING TWP., Pa. — A report of an active shooter at Wilson High School prompted a lockdown Friday morning.

Both the high school and nearby Whitefield Elementary School were placed on lockdown as officers from Spring Township and State Police secured the campus. Their initial sweep off the building revealed no evidence of any shooters or victims.

As of 10 a.m., police reported the buildings were all clear.

Due to a large police presence on campus and the ongoing investigation, the Wilson School District made the decision to dismiss all high school students at 10 a.m. Friday. A communication was sent to parents regarding dismissal procedures.

Whitfield Elementary School has resumed its school day and will dismiss at the regular time.