SPRING TWP., Pa. — A report of an active shooter at Wilson High School prompted a lockdown Friday morning.

School officials say police received a call at 8:30 a.m. stating there was a shooting at the high school campus.

Spring Township Police arrived at 8:36 a.m. and the high school and was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat inside the building. Nearby Whitfield Elementary was placed into a lockout due to a possible outside threat.

Officers secured the campus perimeter and conducted an initial sweep of the school. After a second, more thorough search, police determined the school was clear. No shooter or victims were found.

Dismissal for high school students began at 10 a.m. to allow the investigation to continue. Whitefield Elementary resumed its normal school day.

Officials with the Wilson School District say they're cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. In a statement, the district said it's aware of other school districts in the region receiving similar calls Friday. It did not mention them by name.

District officials believe Friday's incident is what is referred to as "swatting," which is a type of prank where a person contacts authorities to report of fictitious crime in order to generate a law enforcement response.

Police are still working to determine the origin of the call. The investigation is ongoing.