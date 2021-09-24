Antietam Middle-Senior High School in Lower Alsace
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — The school day got off to an unexpected start for students and staff at Antietam Middle-Senior High School.

A parent tipped off the Central Berks Regional police to a possible weapon in a locker at the school, according to a message shared with the community by Heidi Rochlin, the Antietam School District's superintendent.

CBRPD officers responded to the school on Antietam Road in Lower Alsace Township to search all of the students and staff as well as the building and lockers. No weapon was found, and the police deemed the building to be safe, Rochlin said.

