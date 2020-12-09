READING, Pa. - Reading police officers have converged on a southside neighborhood for the report of a shooting.
The police and paramedics were initially dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of South Sixth Street for the report of a man who shot a woman in the leg.
Officials have not yet confirmed that report, but photos from a 69 News crew on the scene show officers with their guns drawn, taking cover beside their vehicles in an apparent standoff with someone inside a home.
Paramedics are staging in a safe location nearby.
