READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon.

The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.

A 69 News crew reported seeing police activity near that area, in the 1200 block of Windsor Street, below Hampden Boulevard.

The incident did not involve RHS or happen on school property, according to Yamil Sanchez-Rivera, the district's assistant superintendent for operations.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was actually shot.