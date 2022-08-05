READING, Pa. — A hazardous materials incident has prompted the evacuation of the YMCA's central branch in downtown Reading.

Initial reports from the scene at Reed and Washington streets were that chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool mixed and caused a reaction.

Eighteen people, including some children, were said to be affected. They are being triaged at the city's nearby ambulance station on Walnut Street, where they are being evaluated by EMS crews.

Firefighters are using fans to clear the building of the chlorine gas.

Among those evacuated from the Y are approximately 60 children and adults from its daycare center. They are being sheltered across the street, at St. Joseph Medical Center's Community Campus. They are said not to require a medical evaluation.

A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.

