Police scene Wayne Street Reading
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Police swarmed a neighborhood in northwest Reading Tuesday morning.

A serious stabbing was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wayne Street, according to police radio reports.

Reading police cars lined the street and multiple officers were on the scene, which is near the Warren Street Bypass.

A police sergeant at the scene would not comment on what happened, but said officers are expected to be there for at least a few hours.

69 News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more on this developing story.

