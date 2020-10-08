READING, Pa. - The police have converged on a Reading neighborhood for the report of a shooting.
RPD officers were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of North 10th and Oley streets.
Initial reports from the scene were that a man suffered two gunshot wounds, but the police there have not yet provided any official information.
Crime scene tape has been put up around a market on the corner. One neighbor reported hearing sirens and seeing blood on the store's steps, according to WFMZ's Jim Vasil, who said that another neighbor reported hearing three gunshots.
Another neighbor told me they heard sirens, walked around and saw blood on the steps of the store here at N. 10th and Oley @69News pic.twitter.com/B9ctWGqn2W— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) October 8, 2020
#BREAKING: Police responding to a report of a shooting at N. 10th & Oley Streets in Reading @69News pic.twitter.com/hGpZtKp3YU— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) October 8, 2020