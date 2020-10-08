READING, Pa. - The police have converged on a Reading neighborhood for the report of a shooting.

RPD officers were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of North 10th and Oley streets.

Initial reports from the scene were that a man suffered two gunshot wounds, but the police there have not yet provided any official information.

Crime scene tape has been put up around a market on the corner. One neighbor reported hearing sirens and seeing blood on the store's steps, according to WFMZ's Jim Vasil, who said that another neighbor reported hearing three gunshots.

