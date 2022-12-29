HARRISBURG, Pa. - Representative-elect Jamie Barton (R-Berks/Schuylkill) announced today investments to protect two farms in the 124th Legislative District.

The two crop and livestock farms are the 26-acre Robert C. Berger Farm in Upper Bern Township, and the 59-acre Shirley K. and Paul B. Levan Jr. Farm in Tilden.

The farm preservation program allows landowners to sell their land’s development rights to preserve their farms and protect the land from future residential, commercial or industrial development.

Farmers often sell their land at below market value to ensure it will remain farmland forever.

Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.

“I am very grateful for these investments in our district and the state, as it’s crucial we protect our farmland and agriculture, which is the Commonwealth’s leading industry,” Barton said.

“These Berks County farms are valuable assets for Pennsylvania and will now be protected, far into the future.”