READING, Pa. - A representative from Berks County has become Pennsylvania Speaker of the House.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected Speaker with 115 votes.

Rozzi is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but says he will be an Independent.

Rozzi is a Democrat born in Muhlenberg Township. He is the first speaker from Berks County in more than eight decades.

“The commonwealth that is home to Independence Hall, will now be home to this commonwealth’s first Independent Speaker of the House,” Rozzi said to applause.

Rozzi has been a fierce advocate for sexual abuse victims, and is a survivor himself.

His election came amid a very narrow majority in the state House.

Democrats flipped the 12 seats needed to take control of the chamber, but one of the members died and two others have taken other elected offices, giving Republicans a slim majority.

Votes to fill the three vacancies will eventually decide control of the chamber.

If elections for the three vacancies all end up being Democrats, the chamber will be evenly divided if Rozzi has in fact left the party.

.