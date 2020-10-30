BERN TWP., Pa - President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at the Reading Regional Airport just days before the polls open on Tuesday.
Both Republicans and Democrats are giving their respective opinions on the plans and the election itself.
"What we are looking at is incredible enthusiasm,” said Clay Breece, with the Berks County Republican Committee. “We are witnessing Trump fever on the ground."
“This action on the part of this president is irresponsible,” said US Representative Chrissy Houlahan. ”It is irresponsible for this president to be showing up in the city of Reading or the region of Reading, at this point in time."
In terms of policies, the Berks County GOP says the president has done a lot for the country, while the state attorney general pushed back against that notion.
“As the attorney general of Pennsylvania, I've been there every step of the way in court fighting back against this president,” said state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
"Trump has enacted Republican policies. Policies that the Republicans have been talking about enacting for all these years, Trump has enacted them,” said Breece.
Both sides are expecting big turnouts and are encouraging everyone to make sure they make their voices heard.
"America is coming out in numbers like we've never seen in our life time,” Breece said. “It's an amazing phenomenon."
"We need to make sure to encourage people to get out and vote,” Houlahan said.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both making a big push to win Pennsylvania.