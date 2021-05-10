READING, Pa. – Moving up the ranks in the police department just got a little more challenging in Reading.
At its Monday night meeting, Reading City Council approved an ordinance amending the experience requirements for promoting an officer to the rank of captain.
The amendment will now require that an officer serve as a lieutenant and have two years of supervisory experience before being promoted to captain.
Currently, it is possible to be promoted to captain from the rank of sergeant, skipping over the position of lieutenant.
Council had been at odds over a recommendation for a second ordinance that would have removed the requirement for college credits to serve as a sergeant, lieutenant or captain.
Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said that eliminating the college credit requirement would have opened up more opportunities for officers who could not afford college classes.
At the request of the administration, the second ordinance amendment was removed and the college credit requirements will remain.