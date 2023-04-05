WEST READING, Pa. – We've learned a lot about how people have stepped up to help people impacted by the West Reading explosion.
Search-and-rescue dogs used their skills to try and pinpoint potential survivors in the rubble.
Other four-legged friends from a local animal rescue provided a different kind of service on scene.
"Dogs are a key component, I feel, emotionally with people," said Denise Klonis, a founder of PA PitStop. "It's why there are now service dogs and emotional support dogs to help people in their everyday lives, let alone a catastrophe like what happened at Palmer."
PA Pitstop is a foster-based animal rescue. The founders say they spend a lot of time helping abandoned and abused dogs in Texas and bringing them to Pennsylvania to hopefully find their forever homes.
"We just keep going and going and going," said Josh McCormick, a founder. "We use all of our free time to travel and go across the country and pick up dogs."
Volunteers also play a big role. A few recently had a hand in organizing something the rescue has never done before.
"One of our volunteers, Jen Barney — she and her coworker, Chelsea — are actually the ones who organized this," explained Klonis. "They work at the hospital, and they brought five of our dogs to the first responders to have some puppy therapy."
Their rescues have lent a wet nose and soft fur before, but not for something like what happened on South Second Avenue.
"We do puppy yoga," Klonis said. "We find that very soothing, but it was the first time we were invited to do something on that level."
The dogs spent more than an hour with first responders on scene at R.M. Palmer Company.
"Cuddling and laying with the puppies and getting some emotional support from these guys," Klonis said.
Several puppies, including an 8-week-old adoptable shepherd named Prez, also provided crews with love.
"It was incredible," Klonis said. "It was very successful."
They may not be service dogs, but in that moment, they certainly served a very big purpose — proving that not all heroes wear capes; some wear collars.
Because PA PitStop does not discriminate against animals with injuries and health conditions, McCormick says the nonprofit's bills can add up with medical expenses.
He says they are always looking for additional help; Klonis says the rescue needs foster parents, volunteers and donations.
For a list of animals in need of foster families or that are up for adoption, head to the rescue's Facebook page.