LEESPORT, Pa. - An animal rescue group wants answers.

Rescuers say someone left a dog for dead near Leesport this past weekend. The dog's puppies did not survive.

"This is the worst that I've seen left for dead," said Lakin Harmon, founder and president of Zoe's House Rescue. "She was literally thrown out like trash. Her and her babies."

Sadie's story is a tough one to hear. She was found in rough shape Sunday night near Bellemans Church Road in the Leesport area.

"When I say rough shape, she couldn't stand up," Harmon said. "She couldn't lift her head, like she would sit up and she would fall over."

Sadie was quickly taken to an emergency pet clinic in Lancaster.

"The vet came in and said, 'She's actively trying to die'," explained Harmon.

She was given some fluids and sugar and perked up a little. Caregivers determined she'd been through a lot.

"We realized that she had mastitis and a raging uterine infection from recently having puppies and from all of that her body was septic," Harmon said.

Her puppies were discovered in the same general area hours after Sadie was found. They were dead and tied in a trash bag.

Caregivers say Sadie is making slow progress and her case is under investigation.

"This dog is very distinct looking," said Harmon. "She had a macrame collar on. We believe she's a 'pitty' mix, she's a black and tan brindle. Somebody knows who owned this dog and we want to bring justice to her and her babies."

If you have any information that could help you are asked to contact Zoe's House Rescue or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

Also, if you want to make a donation for her medical care it could make a huge difference.

"She's a fighter and we can't give up now," said Harmon.