WINDSOR TWP., Pa. - Folks in the Hamburg area are learning more and sounding off about a potential solar farm.

The Windsor Township Planning Commission discussed the farm at a meeting at Hamburg Area Middle School.

A representative of Mountain Trail Solar says the farm would be more than 400 acres near Route 22 in Windsor Township.

The company says the farm would bring in tax revenue and construction could start in 2025.

Opponents expressed concerns about the project's impact on the area's charm.

The planning commission hasn't voted on the proposal yet.