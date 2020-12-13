BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Friday, Dec. 11, in Douglass Twp.
When officials arrived at the home, located on the 100 block of Pine Forge Rd, they found fire venting from windows and doors on the first floor with significant fire in the front left corner of the residence extending to the second floor.
Crews attempted to rescue one dog inside, but were unsuccessful and the dog perished.
No other injuries were reported.
According to officials, the damage is estimated at approximately $150,000.
Every room in the residence sustained significant damage. The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Some of the second floor partially collapsed and forced firefighters to evacuate.
The investigation occurred on Saturday, Dec. 12, and it was determined that the fire originated on the first floor in the southwest corner room in the area of a wood-burning stove, according to reports.
The exact ignition source and area of origin are unknown at this time. The partially collapsed second floor hindered the investigation due to safety concerns.
No further criminal investigation is anticipated.