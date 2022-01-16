BOYERTOWN, Pa. - 114 years ago, Pennsylvania experienced one of its worst tragedies.
"Every fire will change the lives of the people, who they are related to, people that knew them," said Luann Zambanini with the Boyertown Area Historical Society.
On Sunday, the Boyertown Area Historical Society commemorated a fatal fire that happened at the Rhoads Opera House in 1908. That fire left 170 play-goers dead. The play was about the Scottish Reformation and would be watched by 340 playgoers that cold January night.
Audience members started hearing a hissing noise, and that's when things took a turn. While investigating the sound, someone backstage pulled the curtain back and hit a kerosene foot lamp, which set the curtain on fire. That's when the deadly explosion erupted.
"The fact that this happened in our little town and affected everybody in the U.S.," said Zambanini.
Chaos ensued, people sprinting towards the doors, just trying to find a way out of the playhouse. Unfortunately, the doors opened inward, trapping hundreds inside.
One of those who died was Esther Herb, whose family member still commemorates the day in her honor.
"She was my grandfather's sister- the youngest in the family," said relative Connie Gilbert.
Even as fire safety has improved since then, tragedies still continue to happen, like a recent fire in Philadelphia that killed twelve people.
"All the safety issues that came from anything is because of something tragic that happened," said Zambanini.
The Rhoads Opera House and Philadelphia rowhome fire are just two that continue to remind people about safety precautions, to hopefully prevent something like this from ever happening again.