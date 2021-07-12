LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa.- Some neighbors in Lower Alsace are fighting back against people driving too fast.
Matt Stimmel has lived on Friedensburg Road his whole life and says speeding has always been a problem, but now that he has a young son, he's even more concerned about it.
'It infuriates me to no end," says Stimmel. "I'm constantly gesturing to slow down and people they get an attitude with me right away instead of thinking about what they're doing."
He started a Facebook group called "Fixing Up Friedensburg Road," where he and other concerned neighbors are trying to find solutions.
"We're moving somewhere with the township agreeing to bring up a letter to send to the state to try and regulate from Bixler's to where the old Majestic was to have it all 25 mph," says Stimmel.
Stimmel says that would be a great start, but they're also looking for law enforcement to do more.
According to Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel with the Central Berks Police Department, enforcement in that area can be tricky.
"Because the road is so narrow, because of the mountain and the houses and everything like that, we have sight issues," says Manndel.
He also says they have issues where they can park the car and do the timing with the painted lines.
"If it passes where the local police departments can use radar, that would be a major game changer for us," says Manndel. "Then we could sit somewhere in the block, like parallel park somewhere and use the radar gun."