UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - A slice of Americana in Berks County, Roadside America, is now history, and it's just one reason why the Shartlesville area is looking much different than the one Chad Laity and Heather Rutkowski grew up in.
"It was something that symbolized Shartlesville," said Laity.
"A lot of good memories throughout the years seeing the trains," said Rutkowski.
Both fondly knew the 85-year-old attraction-billed as the world's greatest indoor miniature village- alongside I-78. The owners announced this weekend they'll close for good and auction off every piece of the display.
"These old school vintage, things that symbolize Shartlesville are going," said Laity.
Roadside America isn't the only place of sentimental value that jettisoned the township; the historic Haag's Hotel along Old Route 22 closed a few years ago after decades of serving family-style meals to the people of Shartlesville. Also gone for good is the old Mountain Springs arena, hosts to many exciting events, like rodeos and demolition derbies.
"That was a lot of high school," said Rutkowski. "I remember going there every Friday and Saturday night. A lot of fun. Kept out of trouble."
Also shuttered was the Crossroads Heritage Museum of vintage transportation.
Despite all the township has lost, it just gained a new partner in Amazon, who opened up a 1 million-square-foot warehouse just off of I-78 earlier this month.
"That's really good for business, jobs," said Laity.
69 News reached out to the Upper Bern Township solicitor regarding Roadside America. They declined to comment.