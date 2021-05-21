READING, Pa. | Some Reading residents are fed up with partying and noise coming from the Pagoda. They say the city needs to do more to fix the problem.
"It's just insane, it doesn't stop," says David Hohl, who lives in Reading. "I'm personally worn down; I'm going to move."
"This has been going on for years, literally years," says Marge Lawlor, who lives in the same condo complex as Hohl.
They say the partying and noise problems have gotten increasingly worse over the years.
"Saturday literally hundreds of people were up there at every outlook blasting music," says Lawlor. "They [even] had a food truck."
She says she's been calling the city for years trying to get something done.
Signs are posted and ordinances in place regarding some of the rules and restrictions but, according to Abe Amoros, Managing Director for the city of Reading, it's enforcement that's the problem. It's an issue city council will be looking at closely on Monday.
"We're going to have a presentation from Public Works that is going to address specifically the Pagoda issue," says Amoros. "We're also going to ask City council to look at the contract that was signed with a security firm last year as well to see if we could reappropriate some much-needed resources to the police department."
Amoros says new signs will be put up plus heavy fines for people who aren't complying. He says it's going to take overtime from the police department to help address these issues.
"This is not a question of not listening," says Amoros. "This is a question of enforcement and resources, that's why we're asking for patience."