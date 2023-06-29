MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - A woman in Maidencreek Township says her neighborhood is the latest target of a white supremacist group accused of disseminating antisemitic flyers in the region. The woman we spoke with says this act of hate is extremely disturbing.

"It was a disturbing realization that people around here still think that that's okay," said Carol Anne Donohoe, who says she found a flyer at the end of her driveway.

The hateful flyers were littered on the sidewalk in a Maidencreek Township neighborhood.

Donohoe described the letters and being "in a baggy with corn in it."

She continued to say, "I found it very troubling."

A walk around her neighborhood revealed that the harmful words didn't stop at her home.

"I picked up 10 more, and each one I picked up, it just disturbed me even more.," she continued. "It was just blaming Jewish people for everything from COVID to 9-11."

Donohoe says she reported the flyers to the Anti-Defamation League and eventually the police after reading about a similar situation happening in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

"The police officer said this is freedom of speech, and this may be littering, but couldn't understand why someone could feel threatened," Donohoe told 69 News.

Donohoe says she does feel threatened, fearing for her Jewish friends and neighbors. She isn't alone.

"It concerns me, because anytime hate is taught, that creates problems for our world," said Rabbi Brian Michelson of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom.

Rabbi Michelson says acts like this are what led to safety training and precautions being enforced his synagogue.

"Emergency alarms, panic buttons, first aid kits throughout the building," he described as some of the precautions.

Rabbi Michelson and Donohoe both say they hope that this message of hate can be a lesson in forgiveness and acceptance.

"When you hear something, or if you hear something inappropriate, you have to be the one to say something," said Rabbi Michelson.

"There are differing opinions out there, but I hope everyone in this neighborhood feels safe and welcome," said Donohoe.

The Northern Berks Regional Police Department had no comment when contacted by 69 News.