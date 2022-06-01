MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – A longtime mainstay Italian restaurant along Route 222 that faced being closed because it found itself in the path of progress has been given a road to the future by township zoners.
The township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Valentino’s restaurant, which has operated more than 40 years at 15492 Kutztown Road outside Kutztown, variances from zoning ordinances regarding off-street parking, visibility at intersections and more.
Without those variances, Valentino’s wouldn’t have been able to continue doing business, attorney Sal Folino, representing the restaurant, told the board.
That’s because the restaurant will have a large part of its parking lot taken by the state Transportation Department to replace the traffic-light intersection at Long Lane with a roundabout traffic circle and to widen the roads.
It’s part of a long-term project to add traffic lanes to the heavily-traveled Route 222 in Berks County, and to change several of its intersections to roundabouts, which PennDOT says is more efficient for handling voluminous traffic.
Valentino’s owner Giuliana “Tony” Folino, who said he and his brother built the restaurant – literally, helping with the actual construction – in the early 1980s, said PennDOT told him a year and a half ago it would need 1.1 acres of his property for the Route 222 work.
Shortly after, Folino said, he was told by the township that the restaurant losing 35 parking spaces would leave it unable to meet township zoning ordinance requirements for the size of his restaurant.
So the Folinos sought variances from township zoning ordinances regarding permitted accessory uses, visibility at intersections, yard exceptions, off-street parking, landscaping and lighting and off-street parking driveways.
Engineer Michael Hartman, speaking for Folinos, told the zoning board Valentino’s can relocate 20 of the 35 parking spaces it will lose by putting several on the back of the Valentino’s property with a retaining wall. But some of the spaces would be 2 feet closer to the property line than the ordinance allows, Hartman said.
The restaurant also could move closer to required curbing and traffic visibility, but only to about half the required distances in some areas. PennDOT requires 151 feet of sight distance at the intersection, but Valentino’s could only achieve 120, Hartman said.
“It’s the only place we can go,” he told the board.
It could come within two feet of the requirement of having the parking lot entrance 25 feet from the property line.
There is no room on the property for the landscaping the ordinance requires, Hartman told the board.
The zoning board met in executive session just 10 minutes before approving Valentino’s plans as presented.
Tony Folino said that while that solves his zoning issues, the PennDOT project still leaves him with construction to be done.
PennDOT will take an additional acre of his land for a retention pond, meaning he’ll have to move the restaurant’s septic system to land he owns behind the restaurant. The retention wall for the rear parking will be built on a slope, making it a significant undertaking, he said.
Attorney Sal Folino told the board PennDOT wants to have the work done by fall.
Valentino’s was built by the Folino family in the early 1980s after Rodolfo Folino and his wife, Lidia, immigrated here from their hometown in Calabria, Italy, according to the restaurant’s website.