WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - It's been more than a year, but starting Monday, we can officially say "so long" to the mask, except in healthcare settings.
Nearly 75 percent of all Pennsylvanian adults have had at least one vaccine shot, and 60 percent are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting the mask mandate for everyone next week.
Some restaurant workers say it's been a long time coming.
"It's done, it's over. Honestly we've been over it, we've been past it!" said Dimitri Aziphat, a manager at Paradise by the Slice in Wernersville.
It's been a very stressful year for the owner. When Kyle Riggs opened Paradise by the Slice three months before the lockdowns, he never dreamed what was in store.
"We've been through a lot," Riggs said. "We got creative through the times. We had parking lot parties. We had bartenders as delivery drivers, we were doing whatever we could to make sure we could keep the business afloat and to keep money coming into our employees' pockets."
And even though COVID restrictions have eased up, and a lot customers don't wear a mask anymore, it's nice to know Monday when the mask mandate is lifted, nobody needs to cover up,
"We never really got big into asking and we can't ask if you're vaccinated or not so I just think it's going to be stress relieving when it's all said and done with," Riggs said.
And workers agree.
"I feel great I feel like we've made a huge step in society being able to like just go out without a mask or anything I feel like it's a great step. I'm excited!" said Justice Haynes, a high school student who is the hostess.
"It's been a long time and I'm glad to finally see people's faces and I'm done with the masks!" said Tim Hamm, one of the bartenders.
So come Monday, with 3 out of 4 Pennsylvanians having at least one dose of the vaccine, it will be YOUR choice to mask or not to mask.
"We're looking forward to getting to some type of normalcy here and our loyal customers love it everyone is just happy that they can see our smiles and see our faces again!" Aziphat said.