WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals.

Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that founded the event.

"We have a dozen restaurants that are participating. They all do three courses for $30.00," explained Adam Cocuzza, owner of Say Cheese! in West Reading.

Participating are Mom Chaffe’s Cellarette, West Reading Tavern, La Abuela, Chatty Monks Brewing Company, Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills, Beer Wall on Penn, Winedown Café & Wine Bar, The Barley Mow, Nitro Bar, G.N.A. and more.

"Most of the items on the Say Cheese! restaurant week menu are unique to the restaurant week menu, and I think that's pretty true to all the restaurants participating as well," continued Cocuzza.

New this year to the restaurant week world is Aladdin Restaurant, offering mediterranean eats. Co-owner A. George Sammak said customers can choose a vegetarian entrée or beef or chicken shawarma.

"You get dessert too, which is lazy cake, a chocolate cake, or the new dessert we have, which is caramel toasted with bread," continued Sammak.

He's hoping for a boost in business and invited everyone to come enjoy a meal at the family-friendly eatery.

"People like to eat fresh and we are a family business," he said. "People like to try family businesses and fresh food everyday."

Restaurant week continues until Saturday.