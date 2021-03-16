SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Outside PJ Whelihan's in Spring Township, picnic tables are empty on a brisk afternoon - just a few days shy of spring - but patrons are warming up to the latest announcement from Governor Wolf.
“I was pleased,” said Vallory Zellers from Alsace Township. “I think everybody still has to follow a little bit of distancing, wear a mask till you're seated and get your food."
Indoor capacity limits will rise from 50 to 75 percent, but social distancing and mask wearing will remain in place.
“Everybody is starting to get their shots and as long as everybody stays away from other people, it's fine,” said Jack Zellers.
One of the most noticeable differences for customers will include being able to sit at a bar and have a libation without having to order food.
“As far as the bar goes, six feet of spacing and probably two to four guests at each spot with six feet between,” said Hillary Button, manager of PJ Whelihans.
Alcohol will also be allowed to be served after 11 p.m. PJ's says it's looking to also add more tables. It's hoping for an uptick at the registers, and is closer to returning to having a full staff.
“We normally run with like 18 to 23 servers and right now on weekends we have 15 or 16 so we are close,” Button said.
All this goes into effect April 4.