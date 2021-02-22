READING, Pa. - Traveling may still be a challenge, but many in Berks County have gotten their passports this week: a passport to a week-long food event.
"Go Taste Berks" has begun. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is hosting the event, normally called Taste of Berks, and a smattering of local restaurants, sweet shops, even smoothie joints are offering specials. The chamber sold all 300 passports, in which foodies will collect their stamps, showing which restaurants they supported during the pandemic.
But Go Taste Berks isn't just about supporting local restaurants. It's about supporting all kinds of locally owned and operated food companies, some of which specialize in the foods you sneak in between meals: Unique Snacks in Muhlenberg Township has a spot on the passport. You get a stamp there if you go for the buy-one-get-one deal on chocolate coated "splits."
"It was kind of fun how they decided to do it," said Erica Fraser, retail sales manager for Unique Pretzels, "make it a passport, go around Berks County. What better way to do that?"
And if you fill your passport, there's something in it for you. Those with completed passports could be a lucky winner of a number of prizes, including a 6-course dinner for six prepared by Redner's Markets executive Chief Tim Twiford.
"You're going to get an executive chef-prepared meal that would typically cost you $600 to $1,000 for that many people," said Eric White, Redner's director of communications.
The goal of this? Hopefully, a ticket to better days ahead.
"Some businesses will never recover from this [pandemic]," said Fraser. "I think this is a great opportunity to come get people to help those businesses."