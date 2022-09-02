HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday.

The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.

The West Reading Tavern is setting up a stand, and the staff said it hopes to sell about 375 of its signature whiskey burgers.

"Can't wait to experience it," said Sidney Bowen, the head chef.

"The whiskey smokehouse burger's our number-one selling gourmet burger of all time," said Mark Woodward, the tavern's president, "so we figured we'd go up there and put it to the test."

Woodward said he's ready to fire up the grill for people who come from all over the East Coast to enjoy the festival.

"It's going to be great advertising for the West Reading Tavern," he said. "My staff's really excited."

West Reading Tavern will put its whiskey burger up against another first-time vendor, Copperz Brewing Company, located in Hamburg.

"We're doing two slider burgers," said Ryan Orth, the head chef.

Copperz Brewing hasn't even been open a year, so Orth said while winning would be nice, it's all about beefing up exposure.

"Not for the rewards, not for anything of that nature, but I really just wanted to get our name out there further than Berks County," Orth said.

The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.