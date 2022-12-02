The United State's Men's National Team is just hours away from its clash with the Netherlands, and a number of restaurants - Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing and P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township, to name two - will be opening early so crowds have a place to cheer on Team USA.

Managers say the games have been good for business, so we decided to pay a visit and find out what they expect ahead of Saturday.

The sports vibe at Sly Fox on game day never disappoints, according to Danielle Altavilla.

"They are rowdy, invested. They like to yell. It's awesome," said Altavilla.

As the general manager, she says the crowds cheering on Team USA have been equally as awesome.

"We've experienced some of our busiest days, and we might as well keep it going, give everyone a home to watch USA!" she said.

Sly Fox actually reported its busiest lunch day during one of the World Cup games.

"To date," said Altavilla. "For the USA - England game. It was crazy. I have no other words besides crazy. Busiest lunch to date."

She says she was immensely surprised by the sheer volume of people.

"We weren't totally prepared, to be honest, but we made it work," she said. "We worked our butts off."

In general, she said they sold more food and more alcohol. For Saturday's matchup against the Netherlands, doors are opening early, at 10 a.m.

"Normally, we open 11:30, but we're going to have the bar and the kitchen open," Altavilla added. "In full spring, ready to go."

In Spring Township, P.J. Whelihan's is also preparing for a full house for the game.

"Oh yes, definitely. We had our busiest week of the year last week," said Ryan Keller, the bar manager.

For the big game, P.J. Whelihan's is opening at 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the game. There are a few special items on the menu to ensure fans have their breakfast fare and fill.

"Breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, and a signature drink," explained Keller.

The drink is fittingly dubbed "the striker." All three are a part of a promotion called "The Breakfast of Champions," honoring the team that has brought so many people together.

"It's really nice to see so many people rooting for the USA," the bar manager added.