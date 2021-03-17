SHILLINGTON, Pa. – For many sitting inside Flanagan's Pub in Shillington, you don't need the luck of the Irish to recall this time last year.
"I was at work and we left the office," said Holly Hubbard from Shillington. "They closed the office and said that you’re done. And everything closed after that."
Now, this St. Patrick's Day will at least be an improvement from its unlucky predecessor, as restaurants and bars continue to adjust to current COVID-19 restrictions.
"We are pretty much suggesting reservations," said Chris Flanagan, owner of Flanagan's Pub. "I mean, we pretty much are booked for the entire day."
On April 4, even more business will be able to resume as Gov. Wolf is increasing indoor capacity to 75% and allowing people to order drinks at the bar without food.
"Definitely excited to have some normalcy back," said Naomi Sidhu of West Reading. "We will be able to sit at the bar again. It'll be nice."
Another popular bar and restaurant in Berks is preparing for St. Patty's Day and beyond, ahead of those loosened restrictions.
"We don't know what to expect," said Hillary Button, a manager at PJ Whelihan's Pub. "I mean, normally we are packed but with COVID and people being safe I mean it is what it is. We can't have more than what we can have."
With this year's St. Patty's Day finally here, many are looking to keep last year's in the rear view.
"Hopefully we won't go backwards again," Flanagan said. "That's all I hope for."
Gyms, casinos, and movie theaters are also included in the increased capacity limit. The new guidelines go into effect April 4.