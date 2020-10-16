WEST READING, Pa. - On Friday, diners enjoyed a brisk fall night filled with cold drinks and hot food along Penn Avenue in West Reading.
"It's beautiful. Very comfortable," Alexis Mclain, of Reading, said.
Mclain and her husband, Dave, wore jackets as they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary al fresco at Mazi.
"It's great. They've done a great job and I think some of these restaurants, other restaurants have heaters as well. We like eating outdoors," Dave said.
The restaurant's been preparing to welcome diners in the colder weather and set up large propane heaters to heat a general area, and smaller personal ones for a more intimate dining experience.
"We have about four patio heaters. We are expecting more to come in tomorrow. We are looking into wind partitions, things we can put up on the Avenue, just in our section of the Avenue, to cut down on the wind that travels through," Desiree Gehr, general manager, said.
The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association says that as temperatures drop businesses are getting creative to draw customers out for a safe and comfortable experience through the winter months.
"We've seen a surge in propane heaters. We've seen people use blankets. We've seen people use windscreens and shields and barriers in between tables," Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.
The Mclain's and others don't mind the chill for now, but that could soon change as October turns to November.
"It's going to be tricky, I think, as it gets colder. But if places get heaters and they can kind of protect you a little bit. Some places we've been have tents all around and it really does help," Alexis said.
Gehr says Mazi's owners had an extremely difficult time finding heaters and even brought in some from home while they waited for their more permanent fixtures to arrive.