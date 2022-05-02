READING, Pa. — Progress is being made more than a year after a developer bought the long-abandoned Trexler Mansion at South Fifth and Franklin streets in downtown Reading, but there's still plenty of work to do.
Alan Shuman is a year into the major undertaking. He said these types of projects can be difficult because historic properties require a number of federal approvals and, for this one, more than $6 million dollars in funding.
"We're going to end up having to bring in artisans and craftsmen from other areas to train our local craftsmen on how to do the details here, because we want those skills maintained here in Berks County," Shuman said.
Recently, the state committed $1.45 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Shuman said he can also leverage other properties he owns to pull together the rest of the money.
"We're finally in a position where we can borrow some funds and put some mortgages on some other properties and funnel that money over here to restore this property and do it right," Shuman said.
Much of the last year has been spent cleaning up the property, which will continue through the summer. By fall, he hopes to begin major restoration, including recreating ornate details like ornamental ceiling plaster.
Shuman said he's excited to breathe new life into the property, which sat vacant for between 40 and 50 years.
"In total, the building's 27,000 square feet," said Shuman. "It's got a 4-lane bowling alley in the basement, installed in 1908, a big 40 foot long, beautiful tile bar down there, that we need to restore, but it will be beautiful again."
He hopes to have the building completely restored before the 2023 holiday season.