BERN TWP., Pa. — The state-run testing site in Bern Township has continued to be a go-to spot for people in Berks County who are looking to get a COVID-19 test, but the county's Department of Emergency Services said Thursday that it's taking more time to get results.
"While we have been able to advertise a 72-hour turnaround time, and we had been doing much better than that in many cases, we've now been asked to push that out to 96 hours," said Brian Gottschall, the county's DES director. "[This is] due to the fact that the laboratory and notification center are just overwhelmed with the volume of testing."
"The tests are being processed on a regular basis. It's just the release of the results [that's delayed]," explained Larissa Gourdet, a nurse practitioner for AMI, the company the state has contracted to administer the tests. "It has to be HIPAA compliant when you notify the patient."
According to recent data shown at the Berks County commissioners' meeting on Thursday, less than 1% of counties in the United States are not considered to be in a state of high transmission of COVID, an alarming trend following the holidays.
In the last few days, however, the number of people going for tests at the Bern Township site has dramatically decreased.
"Lately, the waiting time has been less than 15 minutes, but that depends on the numbers," Gourdet said.
Those administering the PCR tests said the results are typically available in about three days, and they're working to get back to that standard.
"If it's a positive result, you'll get an email and a phone call, and if it's negative, you get an email," Gourdet said.
The testing site is on the parking lot of Directlink Technologies on Route 183. It's set to be open through Jan. 29.