READING, Pa. - Multiple people are facing charges in a retail theft ring that authorities said took more than $150,000 worth of diesel fuel.

The thefts occurred at several locations in Berks and Lancaster counties.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the suspects were able to steal the diesel fuel by putting the pumps in a certain mode.

"What we have discovered is that there was a group of individuals which I will term an organized retail theft ring," said Adams.

Adams said the ring stole more than $150,000 worth of gas from Redner's alone.

Members of the group are facing charges over allegedly stealing diesel fuel from stations in at least two counties.

"They were hitting quite a few Redner's Quick Shops located in Berks County, some Speedways in Berks County and some other places in Lancaster County," said Adams.

The thefts allegedly happened last year. Court documents identify the Speedway suspects as Rafael Payamps-Valerio, Cleudy Monegro-Leonardo and Gilce Matista-Garcia.

"I have never seen an organized group of individuals that were going around to various convenience stores, gas stations, in our county and stealing this amount of gasoline," said Adams.

Adams said some of the charges were filed recently.

"I think the technology has stopped quite a few of these thefts, however this group had some sort of mechanism in which they were able to do something to the pump," said Adams.

The district attorney said the group caused a great loss to businesses in the county and all of the individuals in the ring have been charged.