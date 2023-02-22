WEST READING, Pa. — Local fashion retailers are preparing the final touches for West Reading's fashion show this Saturday.

"We've got such a great selection of boutiques in West Reading, and they all have a little bit different sense of style and they're all staying really current," said Mark Ratcliffe, executive director of West Reading's Main Street.

Organizers said the goal of the fashion show is to give exposure to boutiques in the area and to showcase upcoming fashions and trends.

"On an event like this, we're really pulling out our big stops and showing some fun items and showing that Berks County can be fashionable," said Alison Pakradooni, owner of Be Mine Boutique.

From everyday looks to formal and even lingerie, Ratcliffe said the event gives people a taste of real-life fashion and how to express it anywhere you are.

"You can have really great local clothing that is fun to wear, comfortable and supports the local economy," said Ratcliffe.

"I think collaborating with all the other stores is something that's so important because people think that having other similar industry shops is competitors, but actually, it's like the idea of going to a mall," said Pakradooni. "You want options."

The show will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. for VIPs and at 8 p.m. for the general public. You must purchase tickets ahead of time.