EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Fly Eagles Fly! More like fly Eagles gear fly, as one vendor tried to prevent his merchandise from blowing away in Shillington as shoppers made selections.

At a less windy business, Boscov's is boldly displaying Birds gear.

"We always go off what the best sellers are," said Chris Jordan, a senior buyer at Boscov's. "That's the first thing. [Also] what people are reacting to [and] obviously it's also what we can get from our vendors."

Eagles stuff has been selling like crazy, especially since they made it to Super Bowl, and if they win it'll be a mad dash to get the Super Bowl champ's shirts.

"We have seven trucks staged, ready to go to head down to Philadelphia on Monday to pick up the T-shirts and distribute them to all of our stores," said Jordan.

It's been a big year for Pennsylvania teams, something that's keeping Jordan super busy.

"We had the Phillies going to the World Series which was amazing," said Jordan. "I'm a huge Phillies fan! We had Penn State go to the Rose Bowl, which obviously that's a big boost for us, and now we have the Eagles who started out, I don't know 8 or 9 and 0 and now we're going to the Super Bowl!"