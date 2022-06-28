KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Folk Festival is getting ready to open up to visitors in-person for the first time in two years.
"In the past we could count on 130,000 people coming into the festival," says Crystal Seitz, President of Pennsylvania's Americana Region Visitors Bureau.
Even when it first started in Berks County in the 1950's, the Kutztown Folk Festival was a big draw. "The first festival they had was about 20,000 which was unbelievable, for a first time event," says Seitz.
This year the festival is expected to be better than ever with several changes to attract more people.
Local businesses are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors.
"We are seeing a huge pickup with social events," says Ivy Straka, Sales Manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Kutztown.
Last time the Kutztown Folk Festival was held in person that hotel wasn't even open yet. This will be the first year they will be open to guests attending the event.
Straka says they often sell out on weekends because of proximity to the university and wedding venues, but larger scale events likely would have more of an impact.
She says they already see an increase in business when Renninger's holds events. "They are definitely booking here because of how close we are, and I'm sure that's going to happen to us again because we are so close to the festival," says Straka.
Seitz says as long as the weather cooperates, crowds will find their way back. "The breweries will help; the fresh food will help. I think it will be fun," says Seitz.
The Kutztown Folk Festival runs from July 2-10.