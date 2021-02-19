READING, Pa. – As people around Berks County spent the day digging out from more snow, they got some warm, welcome news on Thursday. After a year without baseball, the Reading Fightin Phils will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium on May 4 to open a new minor league baseball season.
"It's like, wow, spring's coming. It's fun," said Dakoda Yencho from Birdsboro, who added he's tired of the snow and shoveling.
"Hopefully it kind of pushes the warm weather more, you know, gets us excited," said Dillan Sabo from Douglassville.
Given the pandemic, the season will look a little different. In an effort to limit the team's travel, the R-Phils will play weekly series against the same opponent with ten six-game series at home and ten on the road.
There's no word yet on whether there will be a cap on attendance but the team's general manager says logistics are being worked out.
"We're going to take a slow and methodical approach to it," said Reading Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "We're also going to take a wait-and-see approach to it."
Still, news of the return of baseball at America's Classic Ballpark was a huge mood booster for freezing Fightin Phils fans.
"Gets you a little warm," said Paul Dice from Perkiomenville. "You know, it's good that they're coming back."
Vincent Gunter of Reading said the recent shoveling and snow blowing has been horrible for him. He welcomes "anything we can do that gives us something outdoors or gives us something to look forward to."
That includes the cracking sound of the baseball bat finally replacing that cracking sound of the snow shovel.
"Stay warm, don't hurt yourself shoveling," said Gunter. "Let's go for those Phils and let's go for summertime and those cookouts."