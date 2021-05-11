WYOMISSING, Pa. – Just weeks away from full capacity, inside and out, when you see images of a large crowd after all we've been through, how does it make you feel?
"It was a pretty substantial fear for a lot of people who might have difficulty with anxiety in general — being around people, how to navigate certain social waters," said Dr. Timothy Ring, a licensed clinical psychologist in Wyomissing.
Following over a year of constant notices and guidelines advising to social distance and avoid gatherings of people, it's time to get back in the "being around lots of people" pool, but for some, it's not a simple societal switch.
"People are used to experiencing COVID anxiety associated with crowds and there may be some residual effect of that," said Ring. "That's going to be a holdover for some people."
Whether it's a game in Baseballtown, a day at the beach or a live concert, people who have reservations about returning to large crowds can try to select just one to help them transition and adjust to the change.
"What kind of crowd do I pick to adjust myself into as we move forward out of this epidemic?" said Ring. "At first glance, we might actually take that for granted; it's not something to take for granted."
Ring says for some individuals the situation is like a long-lasting traumatic natural disaster and perhaps others have found solace in the opportunity for isolation, so everyone will have to pave their own path out of this pandemic.
"Expect that there's going to be an adjustment period," advised Ring. "And don't have expectations that are excessive. That you're going to go through this adjustment just because life is returning back to normal."
If you are experiencing any mental health issues, it's important to reach out to a professional.