READING, Pa. - Today marks two weeks since the West Reading deadly explosion that left seven people dead.

The investigation into its cause continues, as does the community's healing.

Two weeks after the tragedy, the memorial near R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading has grown.

Candles, balloons, flowers and other mementos honor the seven lives lost in the explosion on South Second Avenue.

"They went to work and ended up dying tragically," said Anthony Johnson, a promoter for Reverb in Reading. "They work a regular 9-5, and they got killed, and I think it's just horrible what happened to them."

When he heard about what happened, he got in touch with the club's owner.

"He feels good being able to give back," explained Johnson. "As soon as I called, he was with it right away."

Saturday night, a DJ will play all different genres of music for a special 21 and older event to raise money for the victims' families.

"Every dollar I make at the door, I am giving to the families," promised Johnson.

It starts at 10 p.m., and it's $10 to get in the doors.

"Whether you party or you don't party, or you just want to come donate or what not, you can come through," he said.

The plan is for organizers with Reverb to reach out to West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag to figure out the best way to get the families the money raised.

"I know giving them money won't bring them back, but it can do something," added Johnson.

West Reading's Mayor is aware of the event.

She's reminding people they can support the families and businesses that have helped by donating to the West Reading Recovery Fund.