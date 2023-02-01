READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading.
They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo."
The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped court appearances.
Authorities say they need help finding him, and they're offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.