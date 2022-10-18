READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of Quadell Spradley on July 31 in the 1200 block of Church Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 877-373-9913 or by sending a text to 847411, starting with keyword alertberks.