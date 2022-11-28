EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue.
By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement at $1,500 per month with a 90-day cancellation clause for either party.
Hughes said he would like the lease to be $2,000 per month with a 30-day cancellation, and that he was also concerned about potential Americans with Disabilities Act issues with the office space.
Reading Hospitality Management, or RHM, has been tasked with reviving the country club as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree Reading.
A floor plan shows that the leased space will include three offices, open space and a conference room.
Zoning and planning
A conditional final plan was approved by the supervisors for 3901 Perkiomen Ave. The applicant proposes to rehabilitate an existing building and site access, and must execute a stormwater operation and maintenance agreement with the township.
Also, the applicant must pay all outstanding township consultant and solicitor fees related to the project before plans and agreement are recorded and must satisfy all applicable requirements of the township codes.
In addition, supervisors approved a 120-day extension for the 6590 Sunset Manor development plan, which proposes to build a truck maintenance facility at the site.
Supervisor David Vollmer Jr. asked township Solicitor Chad Schnee if this would affect the township's legal action to remove the trucks currently parked at the site. Approving the time extension would not affect the legal action, Schnee said, and the township still had the option of not approving the final land development plan.
Without comment, the supervisors approved a motion to send a letter to the Berks County Planning Commission requesting a review of the Promenade overlay and revision of the zoning map.
Daniel Boone Homestead
Supervisors approved accepting the report from the Daniel Boone Homestead environmental and recreation study completed in October 2022. The report makes various recommendations concerning the Daniel Boone Homestead, including capital improvements to the site.
The study was financed in part by a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The plan and related materials will be used to guide future recreation and conservation decisions.
Supervisor Ted Gardella commented, "Accepting this report does not obligate the township to go forward with any of the projects."
Police report
Police Chief Matthew Harley reported that an 11-year-old girl was shot Saturday night at the Laurel Springs apartments and was being treated at a hospital in Philadelphia. Thanks to excellent police work, Harley said, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued. The suspect remains at large, Harley noted.
In addition, Harley reported that four DUI crashes occurred in the township over the holiday weekend.
Harley also said the township police recently had been audited by the Pennsylvania State Police on a random basis, and everything conducted by the department was found to be in order.
Other business
Due to an expected doubling of the mulching requirements in 2023, the supervisors approved increasing the trout run annual usage fee from $10 to $15.
In addition, supervisors voted to increase the transfer of 2022 budgeted amount of $120,000 to $180,000 from the fire services fund to the apparatus fund. The transfer will be made during 2022.