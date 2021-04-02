READING, Pa. — Before the Reading Fightin Phils take the field for their 2021 season, they will be paying tribute to another one of the city's popular sports teams.
The R-Phils have teamed up with the Reading School District and Savage Auto Group to host an event in honor of the high school's state championship-winning boys' basketball team.
The celebration is set to take place on Saturday, April 17, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and a replay of the championship game on the stadium videoboard starting at 4:30 p.m. A ceremony will follow at 6 p.m.
Admission to the event is free, but a ticket will be required to enter the ballpark.
Starting next Tuesday, April 6, a maximum of four tickets per person can be picked up at Reading High's athletic office between 8:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; at FirstEnergy Stadium's ticket office from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; and at Savage 61 and Savage Kia during normal business hours.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be required.