READING, Pa. — From the Reading Recreation Commission's COR tennis program to winning the Berks County title, the Red Knights' girls tennis team is not stopping.

"It's so awesome to see," said Matt Lubas, the commission's recreation supervisor.

Lubas said nearly all of the players started in the COR program, which is open to anyone.

"They may have started in our elementary or junior high program and they've played in the summers," Lubas said. "They volunteered over the last couple years, helping and mentoring some of the younger kids."

Lubas said the team has become like a family, with some players' parents and siblings getting involved, and he said seeing an urban district win a county title is rare.

"They're amazing role models, great kids look up to, great students and a total embodiment of the pride that this community and the school has," said Lubas.

The Red Knights beat the three-time defending champions at Conrad Weiser for the county title. Now, head coach Michael Fisher said they will be heading to Hershey for the first round of the District III tournament.

"They're just beyond ecstatic," said Fisher, "and they're proud of what they've accomplished."

It is a roster that Fisher said makes him proud.

"It's a good experience not only for me, but especially those girls," Fisher said. "They deserve everything that comes their way, because they've earned it."