READING, Pa. — It's a scary scenario for any parent to hear.

"I am a mother of a 17-year-old that goes here [to Reading High School]," said Seleda Simmons, executive director of The Real Deal 610. "Thankfully, I have made it my mission to move so I can get my children out of the Reading School District."

District Attorney John Adams said a student opened a door and let another student inside with a loaded handgun on Wednesday, prompting the school to go into "secure" mode staying in place and locking classroom doors.

"Reading High School has a lot of things in place to prevent this. Unfortunately, it's a very big school, and there's a lot of doors," Adams said. "This incident was quashed quickly, and this individual that had the gun on school property, he is in detention."

The incident prompted the school to switch to virtual learning for its nearly 5,500 students on Thursday and Friday. The students are expected to return for in-person classes on Monday.

Activists with The Real Deal 610 and the Berks Community Action Program said they want to see more done to prevent these incidents.

"All these doors, if you know all these doors are being open and this is not new, this is something that's been reoccurring, why are we not putting preventative measures in place?" Simmons said.

And it still has many questioning why a student would do something like this in the first place.

"I actually spoke to a kid who ended up getting expelled for bringing a fake gun to school, and I asked him why, and he was like it was just something to do to be cool," said Henry Calvo, teens coordinator at Berks Community Action Program.

The group said it's continuing to provide programs for young people to get them out of a mindset of violence.

"We support the family while they're supporting the teens through PCCD grant," Simmons said. "These are the very same things that we have been doing on a regular basis to try to prevent these things from happening."