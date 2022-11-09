READING, Pa. – Hundreds of people packed the Reading High School auditorium Wednesday night for a town hall addressing recent violence that involved students in the school's neighboring community.
District officials listened in as dozens of parents shared their concerns. Those officials also addressed the efforts they're taking to try and keep students safe.
"From the shooting, to the fighting, to the lighting the bathroom on fire," said Cynthia Gonzalez, a parent and bus driver for the district.
"Can you imagine not knowing whether you should duck, run or walk?" commented parent Seleda Simmons, who is also the founder of the nonprofit group The Real Deal 610.
"The first day of school this year my daughter had an anxiety attack because she's like, 'I don't want to be here,'" Gonzalez said.
Simmons and Gonzalez share the same concerns as many of the parents who packed the Reading High auditorium Wednesday night.
"It's just the violence, the youth thinking they have control over us — the adults — and over the staff here," stated Gonzalez.
Parent after parent lined up to take the podium to air their concerns after a lockdown at the school last week. Police say a large, gang-related fight involving some students led to gunfire that struck a police cruiser. No one was hurt by the gunfire.
"When a kid can leave school and be murdered around the corner, that is a problem," Simmons said. "One person can't do it alone. The school district can't do it alone."
Simmons stressed that she thinks the district needs to better work with community leaders and people who are from the city. She said students should be listened to — not talked at by teachers.
Meantime, district officials said they recognize there are issues. They identified and discussed three during the meeting, including staffing shortages, which they say are impacting every department; an increased demand for student mental health support; and disruptive behavior, which they say is being brought into the school.
"I just hope and pray that they take into consideration the parents' concerns," Gonzalez said. "I just want them to listen and take action."
District officials said one of the goals Wednesday night was to listen to community members' concerns. They proposed possible solutions, including a new focus on negotiating salary scales to recruit and retain staff, building additional community partnerships to offer mentoring and counseling services to students and increasing law enforcement collaboration.
Besides increased police presence at the school during peak hours such as arrival and dismissal times, there are new detectors at the school entrance that can pinpoint potential threats. The detectors will scan a person and identify on a screen where the potential threat is located: the back, hip, waist, etc.
Some parents, including Gonzalez, are organizing a chain prayer at the high school. They say they want to physically surround RHS, say a prayer and show the students their support Friday at noon.