READING, Pa. – The Reading Police Department on Monday said it was investigating multiple incidents, but the one closest to the school — a shots-fired, gang-related incident — happened approximately two-tenths of a mile from Reading High School last Thursday. At the police's recommendation, students learned virtually Monday.
The decision left students and parents with mixed opinions.
"It's better virtual. Being in the school, after what just happened — any of us can just get shot," said student Annie Garcia.
Garcia, who works at a taco shop across the street from Reading High, is talking about last Thursday when she and other students went into a lockdown after a large fight that included a shots being fired near the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue, which is just blocks from the school.
"I do get afraid," Garcia said. "That's what I tell my mom, too."
"It was pretty tough," said senior Maximus Rosario. "It was really tough being in the lockdown."
Rosario says it's also difficult learning from home. He feels safe and says he hopes to return to class as soon as possible.
"I love being in school," he said. "Being virtual ain't the same."
"Our priority today and every day is the safety of our students and our staff," said Reading School District Superintendent Jennifer Murray.
Murray says the district is working closely with Reading Police as they continue to investigate threats of violence in the surrounding community.
"The fact that gunfire was fired during a fight that involved students and other people on the street is troubling," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "In fact, one of our patrol vehicles was struck by gunfire."
"I don't think safety is that much of an issue," said Larry Brooks, a parent of a senior at Reading High.
Brooks believes there has to be another way — other than keeping the students home — to keep them safe while the police investigation continues.
"I think we should rev up our safety support system, the police, but not do the virtual school as an answer to safety," he added.
Officials say police are ramping up their deployments to the school and not just during peak hours, such as arrival and dismissal time.
There is a town hall scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reading High School. Everyone is invited to talk about the incident and propose potential solutions. People are encouraged to register ahead of time on the district's website.