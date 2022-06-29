BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A ribbon-cutting on Wednesday celebrated the opening new long-term rentals in Berks County.
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Brakeman’s Café’s ribbon cutting for the Magnolia House. The long-term rental property sits adjacent to the Café and offers an apartment available for long-term rentals through Airbnb.
The apartment is a new business venture for entrepreneur and Brakeman’s owner, Theresa O’Connor.
The rental includes a 1 bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor of the historic 1900’s building on East Third Street. There is also a separate conference room space that can be rented for business meetings or gatherings.